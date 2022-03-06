Machine Gun Kelly Appears, Answers Burning Questions On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

As anticipation builds for the release of his “Mainstream Sellout” album, Machine Gun Kelly stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, the immensely popular modern rock artist chats with Ellen about his recent engagement to Megan Fox, his new pet, and the matching tattoo situation with Travis Barker.

Not simply there for a traditional interview, MGK also partakes in a game of “Burning Questions.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Monday afternoon. MGK fans will not, however, have to wait until then to see his appearance. Highlights from the interview and “Burning Questions” segment follow. Photos from the taping are also below.