Mae Muller Scheduled To Perform On March 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Mae Muller will play Monday’s “Fallon” episode.

Mae Muller - Better Days video still | Publicity image courtesy of Capitol Records

NBC has not yet confirmed interview guests for the Monday, March 14 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The network has, however, revealed the episode’s musical guest.

According to official listings from the network, “Better Days” singer Mae Muller will deliver a performance on the episode.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, March 7: Guests include Renée Zellweger, David Byrne and musical guest David Byrne’s American Utopia. Show #1609

Tuesday, March 8: Guests include Alicia Keys, Zoey Deutch and musical guest EARTHGANG. Show #1610

Wednesday, March 9: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Rupert Grint and musical guest Wet Leg. Show #1611

Thursday, March 10: Guests include Rosalía and musical guest Omar Apollo. Show #1612.

Friday, March 11: Guests TBA and musical guest Nilüfer Yanya. Show #1613.

Monday, March 14: Guests TBA and musical guest Mae Muller. Show #1614.

