Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” 5SOS’s “Complete Mess,” Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Camila Cabello’s brand new “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” and 5 Seconds Of Summer’s just-released “Complete Mess” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Kygo’s recently launched “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” also debuts on this week’s listing.
Despite its very late-week arrival, “Bam Bam” amassed 1,590 spins during the February 27-March 5 tracking period. The count yields a #35 debut on this week’s pop chart.
Credited with 1,267 spins during its abbreviated release week, “Complete Mess” starts at #37 on the chart.
Below last week’s chart at #50, “Dancing Feet” enters this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Kygo-DNCE collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,189 (+989).
