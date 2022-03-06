in Music News

Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” 5SOS’s “Complete Mess,” Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Bam Bam,” “Complete Mess,” and “Dancing Feet” enter the pop radio chart.

Camila Cabello in Bam Bam | Video screen | Epic records

Camila Cabello’s brand new “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” and 5 Seconds Of Summer’s just-released “Complete Mess” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Kygo’s recently launched “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” also debuts on this week’s listing.

Despite its very late-week arrival, “Bam Bam” amassed 1,590 spins during the February 27-March 5 tracking period. The count yields a #35 debut on this week’s pop chart.

Credited with 1,267 spins during its abbreviated release week, “Complete Mess” starts at #37 on the chart.

Below last week’s chart at #50, “Dancing Feet” enters this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Kygo-DNCE collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,189 (+989).

5 seconds of summerbam bamcamila cabellocomplete messdancing feetdnceed sheerankygo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” Blxst’s “Chosen” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio, Encanto Cast’s “Bruno,” Avril Lavigne’s “Love It” Top 30

Machine Gun Kelly Appears, Answers Burning Questions On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)