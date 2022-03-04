OneRepublic, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Walk The Moon Scheduled to Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday, September 12 2019 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Ella DeGea/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
A trio of pop-rock bands will deliver performances on upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes.
According to new listings, OneRepublic will perform on the Monday, March 7 episode. Frontman Ryan Tedder will also appear as a discussion guest, joining actor LaKeith Stanfield for a chat with Corden.
5 Seconds Of Summer will perform on March 8; the episode will welcome Jennifer Garner and Greg Kinnear as interview guests.
Walk The Moon will then play the March 9 “Corden,” bringing music to an episode that features Bob Odenkirk and Edi Patterson as interview guests.
The March 10 episode will not feature a musical performance, but it will include a chat with Adam Scott and Joachim Trier and stand-up from Maria Bamford.
