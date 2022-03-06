GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Earns 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

For a second consecutive week, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” reigns as pop radio’s #1 song.
The breakout hit keeps the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop chart thanks to its 18,111 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 396.
Played 17,031 times during the February 27-March 5 tracking period (+158), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” rises one spot to #2.
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #3, while Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” declines two spots to #4. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” spends another week in the chart’s #5 position.
