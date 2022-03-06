Latto’s “Big Energy” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Top 15, Saweetie & H.E.R., CKay Songs Top 20

Latto’s rhythmic-urban crossover “Big Energy” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop chart, officially entering the format’s Top 10.

Played 10,365 times during the February 27-March 5 tracking period, “Big Energy” rises three spots to a new high of #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,589.

— Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” also makes a move on this week’s chart, securing a Top 15 position. The song, which received 7,146 spins (+1,862), jumps three places to #15.

— Saweetie’s “Closer (featuring H.E.R.)” and CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” meanwhile earn Top 20 rankings. The former rises three places to #18 on the strength of its 5,599 spins (+941). The latter moves up two spots to #20 with 4,672 spins (+104).