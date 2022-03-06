The Chainsmokers’ “High” Ascends To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

The runner-up on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, The Chainsmokers’ “High” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s listing.

“High” received a format-leading ~452 dance plays during the February 27-March 5 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 25 spins.

Credited with ~418 plays (-31), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” drops one spot to #2.

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” ticks up a place to #3, as Sam Feldt & Rita Ora’s “Follow Me” climbs one place to #4.

Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me” also enjoys a one-place gain, moving from #6 to #5 on the listing.