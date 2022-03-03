in TV News

Jimmie Allen, Priscilla Block Join Guest Host Mickey Guyton On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Three noteworthy country artists appear on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Mickey Guyton guest hosting 3/3/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has a clear country music theme.

Fresh off her stunning National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl, acclaimed country artist and Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton guest hosts the broadcast.

Guyton welcomes two of her country contemporaries: Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen and recent breakout artist Priscilla Block. The former joins Guyton for an interview and game of “5 Second Rule,” while the latter takes the stage to perform “Just About Over You.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later this afternoon. Sneak peek videos are already available, however:

