Dua Lipa Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Currently on her buzzy “Future Nostalgia” concert tour, Dua Lipa makes a stop at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The Grammy-winning music superstar appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show.
In addition to the Dua Lipa interview, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a chat with “Outlander” star Sam Heughan. Later, the show welcomes Band Of Horses for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos for the broadcast follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: Musical guest Band of Horses performs on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
