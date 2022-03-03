in TV News

Dua Lipa Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dua Lipa appears on Thursday night’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1607 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Currently on her buzzy “Future Nostalgia” concert tour, Dua Lipa makes a stop at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy-winning music superstar appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show.

In addition to the Dua Lipa interview, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a chat with “Outlander” star Sam Heughan. Later, the show welcomes Band Of Horses for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos for the broadcast follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: Musical guest Band of Horses performs on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Sam Heughan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1607 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Sam Heughan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

