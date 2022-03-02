“Euphoria” Star Jacob Elordi Appears For Interview On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Earlier this week, Colman Domingo appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Wednesday, his “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi pays a visit to the same talk show.

Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the immensely popular series, appears for an in-studio chat on the broadcast. The interview touches on his past visit to “Ellen” with Joey King, while also covering the risqué scenes he shoots for “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria,” notably, aired its second season finale this past Sunday. It has already been renewed for a third.

The full “Ellen” episode will air later this afternoon, but a sneak peek video and early-look photos are already available: