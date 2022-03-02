in TV News

“Euphoria” Star Jacob Elordi Appears For Interview On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The “Euphoria” star appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

Jacob Elordi on 3/2/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Earlier this week, Colman Domingo appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Wednesday, his “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi pays a visit to the same talk show.

Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the immensely popular series, appears for an in-studio chat on the broadcast. The interview touches on his past visit to “Ellen” with Joey King, while also covering the risqué scenes he shoots for “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria,” notably, aired its second season finale this past Sunday. It has already been renewed for a third.

The full “Ellen” episode will air later this afternoon, but a sneak peek video and early-look photos are already available:

Jacob Elordi on 3/2/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Jacob Elordi on 3/2/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Jacob Elordi on 3/2/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Jacob Elordi on 3/2/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

euphoriajacob elordithe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Normani Sets March 18 Release Date For New Song “Fair,” Wows In New Instagram Pictures