“This Is Us” Star Milo Ventimiglia Appears On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

As the final season of “This Is Us” rolls on, Emmy-nominated star Milo Ventimiglia makes a noteworthy daytime television appearance.
The actor appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Ventimiglia naturally talks about the beloved, critically acclaimed during his in-studio appearance. He also reveals the interesting reactions he received from people while on an Airstream road trip.
Filmed in advance, the full “Ellen” episode will air later Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared a sneak peek video from Ventimiglia’s interview.
Comments
Loading…