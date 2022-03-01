in TV News

Dua Lipa Added As Interview Guest For March 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She joins a lineup that includes Sam Heughan and Band Of Horses.

Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Dua Lipa has been booked for an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to new listings, the Grammy-winning music sensation will appear on the Thursday, March 3 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lipa will presumably be an in-person guest, as her “Future Nostalgia” tour will be in the New York area this week. She plays New York’s Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, and then returns to the region with a show at Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center on Friday.

Dua Lipa joins a lineup that also includes Sam Heughan and musical guest Band Of Horses.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 1: Guests include Greg Kinnear, Daisy Edgar-Jones and musical guest Jim James of My Morning Jacket. Show #1605

Wednesday, March 2: Guests include Zöe Kravitz, Al Franken and musical guest Sebastián Yatra. Show #1606

Thursday, March 3: Guests include Dua Lipa, Sam Heughan and musical guest Band of Horses. Show #1607

Friday, March 4: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Charli XCX and musical guest The Head and the Heart. Show #1608

Monday, March 7: Guests include Renée Zellweger, David Byrne and musical guest David Byrne’s American Utopia. Show #1609

Tuesday, March 8: Guests include Alicia Keys, Zoey Deutch and musical guest EARTHGANG. Show #1610

