in Music News

Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The songs share this week’s most added honor.

KYGO & DNCE - Dancing Feet cover | Courtesy of RCA Records

Two songs lay claim to the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” and Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” those songs, each landed at 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

A new playlist pickup for 13 stations, Train’s “AM Gold” ranks as third-most added.

Each added by 10 stations, the “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” follow in a tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (7 adds, 6th-most), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (5 adds, 9th-most), and Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (4 adds, 10th-most).

avril lavigneblackbeardancing feetdncedosa catdove cameronencantofingers crossedimagine dragonskygolauren spencer-smithmimi webbtate mcraethe weekendtrain

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Reaches Top 40 At Pop Radio; Diplo & Miguel, Kygo & DNCE, Kodak Black Top 50

“This Is Us” Star Milo Ventimiglia Appears On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)