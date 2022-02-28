Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Two songs lay claim to the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.
Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” and Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” those songs, each landed at 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.
A new playlist pickup for 13 stations, Train’s “AM Gold” ranks as third-most added.
Each added by 10 stations, the “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” follow in a tie for fourth.
This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (7 adds, 6th-most), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (6 adds, 7th-most, tie), Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (5 adds, 9th-most), and Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (4 adds, 10th-most).
