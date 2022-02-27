in Music News

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Goes Top 20

“Fingers Crossed” and “Enemy” make moves at pop radio.

Lauren Spencer-Smith | Fingers Crossed Cover

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s radio breakthrough and Imagine Dragons’ alternative crossover both make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” officially secures a Top 15 position, while Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” goes Top 20.

Played 6,666 times during the February 20-26 tracking period, “Fingers Crossed” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 379 spins.

Credited with 5,319 spins, “Enemy” concurrently rises five spots to #18. The Imagine Dragons song, which remains the #1 song at alternative radio, enjoyed a week-over-week spin gain of 2,012.

enemy fingers crossed imagine dragons lauren spencer-smith

