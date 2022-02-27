in Music News

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” Rises To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“When I’m Gone” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart.

Alesso & Katy Perry by Rony Alwin | Press photo courtesy of Capitol Music Group

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” officially earns the #1 position at US dance radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, the multi-format single seizes the throne from Shane Codd’s “It Ain’t Right.”

“When I’m Gone” received ~449 spins during the February 20-26 tracking period, marking a week-over-week increase of 55.

The Chainsmokers’ “High” provides the closest competition this week, rising one spot to #2.

“It Ain’t Right” falls to #3, as Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” ascends two places to #4.

Although it posts a week-over-week airplay gain, Sam Feldt & Rita Ora’s “Follow Me” concurrently slides one spot to #5.

