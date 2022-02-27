Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tate McRae Top 30

A pair of dance-pop collaborations officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up four places, Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” earns #23 this week. The former dance radio #1 received 3,490 pop spins during the February 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 681.

Played 3,285 times during the tracking week, Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” rises a spot to #25. The reigning dance radio #1 posted a week-over-week pop airplay gain of 223.

— As “The Motto” and “When I’m Gone” hit the Top 25, Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” makes the Top 30.

The new Tate McRae single garnered 2,377 spins during the tracking period (+1,115), fueling an eight-place rise to #30.