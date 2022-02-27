GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

GAYLE’s breakthrough single “abcdefu” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “abcdefu” captures the throne from Justin Bieber’s “Ghost.”

The GAYLE single received ~17,779 spins during the February 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 596.

“Ghost” falls to #2 this week, courtesy of a ~17,166 tracking week play count (-655).

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” holds at #3 on the pop chart, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” retains the #4 position. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #5.