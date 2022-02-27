Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, leaps to #1 on this week.

In addition to leading for chart points, the Kane Brown single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 20-26 tracking period. “One Mississippi” received ~8,522 spins (+1,119) and ~38.5 million audience impressions.

Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney)” holds at #2 on the chart. Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots,” last week’s leader, settles for #3 this week.

Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” spends another week at #4, and Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” stays at #5.