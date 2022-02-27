Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Reaches Top 40 At Pop Radio; Diplo & Miguel, Kygo & DNCE, Kodak Black Top 50

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” continues to make major moves at pop radio. The song officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #49, “Boyfriend” makes this week’s Top 40 at #40. The buzzy single received 835 spins during the February 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a strong 682 plays. The increase represents the week’s greatest for a song outside the Top 25.

— As “Boyfriend” debuts on the chart, Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE),” and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” make moves just below. All three songs score Top 50 positions this week.

Played 252 times during the tracking week (+165), “Don’t Forget My Love” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #67 last week.

New to the format this week, “Dancing Feet” earns #49 with its 200 spins.

Up three places, “Super Gremlin” takes #50 with 147 plays (+21).