in Music News

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Reaches Top 40 At Pop Radio; Diplo & Miguel, Kygo & DNCE, Kodak Black Top 50

“Boyfriend” debuts on this week’s pop chart.

Dove Cameron - Boyfriend audio cover | Disruptor/Columbia

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” continues to make major moves at pop radio. The song officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #49, “Boyfriend” makes this week’s Top 40 at #40. The buzzy single received 835 spins during the February 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a strong 682 plays. The increase represents the week’s greatest for a song outside the Top 25.

— As “Boyfriend” debuts on the chart, Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE),” and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” make moves just below. All three songs score Top 50 positions this week.

Played 252 times during the tracking week (+165), “Don’t Forget My Love” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #67 last week.

New to the format this week, “Dancing Feet” earns #49 with its 200 spins.

Up three places, “Super Gremlin” takes #50 with 147 plays (+21).

boyfrienddancing feetdiplodncedove cameronkodak blackkygomiguelsuper gremlin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tate McRae Top 30