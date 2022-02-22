Glass Animals by Meredith Truax | Press photo courtesy of Republic Records
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio; Elton John & Dua Lipa Now #2

“Heat Waves” enjoys another week at #1.

Glass Animals’ enduring smash “Heat Waves” spends a second week as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song.

The song keeps its spot atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart thanks to its 6,230 tracking period spins. The count trails last week’s mark by a narrow 23 plays but keeps “Heat Waves” ahead of the competition.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which received 5,792 spins during the February 13-19 tracking period (-35) rises one spot to a new high of #2.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ascends one place to #3, as Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” descends two places to #4. Adele’s “Easy On Me” holds at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

