Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio; Elton John & Dua Lipa Now #2

Glass Animals’ enduring smash “Heat Waves” spends a second week as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song.
The song keeps its spot atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart thanks to its 6,230 tracking period spins. The count trails last week’s mark by a narrow 23 plays but keeps “Heat Waves” ahead of the competition.
Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which received 5,792 spins during the February 13-19 tracking period (-35) rises one spot to a new high of #2.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ascends one place to #3, as Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” descends two places to #4. Adele’s “Easy On Me” holds at #5.
