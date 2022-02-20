in Music News

Iann Dior’s “Let You,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” Jennifer Lopez & Maluma’s “Marry Me” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“let you,” “Boyfriend,” and “Marry Me” are on the rise at pop radio.

iann dior - let you | Video screen | UMG/10K Projects

Iann Dior’s “let you,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” and Jennifer Lopez & Maluma’s “Marry Me” are on the rise at pop radio, with each song earning a Top 50 ranking at the format this week.

Played 242 times during the February 13-19 tracking period (+74), “let you” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. The song was #51 last week.

“Boyfriend,” which received its first airplay this week, closed the tracking period with 153 spins. The count yields a #49 Mediabase pop panel ranking.

Credited with 147 spins (+59), “Marry Me” rises nineteen spots to #50.

boyfrienddove cameroniann diorJennifer Lopezlet youmarry me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio