Iann Dior’s “Let You,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” Jennifer Lopez & Maluma’s “Marry Me” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Iann Dior’s “let you,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” and Jennifer Lopez & Maluma’s “Marry Me” are on the rise at pop radio, with each song earning a Top 50 ranking at the format this week.
Played 242 times during the February 13-19 tracking period (+74), “let you” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. The song was #51 last week.
“Boyfriend,” which received its first airplay this week, closed the tracking period with 153 spins. The count yields a #49 Mediabase pop panel ranking.
Credited with 147 spins (+59), “Marry Me” rises nineteen spots to #50.
