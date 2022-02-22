Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive” Earns Spot On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Whether collectively or individually, the members of BTS regularly make statements on key music charts.
The latest such statement comes from Jung Kook, whose “Stay Alive” arrives at #95. The song, which posted impressive sales and streaming numbers during its first week, features production from Jung Kook’s fellow BTS member SUGA.
Jung Kook joins SUGA, as well as J-Hope and V, in becoming the fourth BTS member to score a solo spot on the Hot 100. SUGA charted with “Daechwita” (released under his AGUST D moniker), while “J-Hope” and “V” respectively made the chart with “Chicken Noodle Soup” and “Christmas Tree.”
Comments
Loading…