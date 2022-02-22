in Music News

Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive” Earns Spot On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Stay Alive” features production from fellow BTS member SUGA.

Stay Alive promotional art, courtesy of HYBE Entertainment

Whether collectively or individually, the members of BTS regularly make statements on key music charts.

The latest such statement comes from Jung Kook, whose “Stay Alive” arrives at #95. The song, which posted impressive sales and streaming numbers during its first week, features production from Jung Kook’s fellow BTS member SUGA.

Jung Kook joins SUGA, as well as J-Hope and V, in becoming the fourth BTS member to score a solo spot on the Hot 100. SUGA charted with “Daechwita” (released under his AGUST D moniker), while “J-Hope” and “V” respectively made the chart with “Chicken Noodle Soup” and “Christmas Tree.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

