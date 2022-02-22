in Music News

The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands’ “Loved You A Little” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The stacked collaboration earns this week’s most added honor.

The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands - Loved You A Little cover | Photo Finish/UMG

The Maine’s “Loved You A Little (featuring Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands)” is attracting ample attention at alternative radio.

Picked up by 17 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, the collaboration ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist pickup for 16 stations, The Lumineers’ “Where We Are” follows as a close second on the Mediabase add board.

The Head & The Heart’s “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” takes third place with 14 pickups, while an add count of 8 positions Wallows’ “Especially You” as fourth-most added.

Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?,” which landed at 7 new stations, earns fifth place on this week’s add board.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

