The Maine, Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands’ “Loved You A Little” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The Maine’s “Loved You A Little (featuring Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands)” is attracting ample attention at alternative radio.

Picked up by 17 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, the collaboration ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist pickup for 16 stations, The Lumineers’ “Where We Are” follows as a close second on the Mediabase add board.

The Head & The Heart’s “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” takes third place with 14 pickups, while an add count of 8 positions Wallows’ “Especially You” as fourth-most added.

Portugal. The Man’s “What, Me Worry?,” which landed at 7 new stations, earns fifth place on this week’s add board.