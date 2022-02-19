in Music News

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “The Joker and The Queen” Makes Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The new video received 11.7 million views during the tracking period.

The Joker and the Queen video screen | Atlantic Records

The music video for Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” enjoyed a predictably strong opening week on YouTube.

The video, which supports the collaborative version of the “=” ballad, received 11.7 million views during the February 11-17 tracking period. The count earns “The Joker And The Queen” #14 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, the song registered 13.7 million total YouTube views during the tracking period. With that count, “The Joker And The Queen” takes #37 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks in part to the new video, Sheeran rises eleven spots to #16 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists chart.

