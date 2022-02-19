TREASURE’s “JIKJIN” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It did not arrive until the latter half of the February 11-17 tracking period, but TREASURE’s “JIKJIN” still amassed an impressive amount of views on YouTube.

Credited with 14.5 million global views during the tracking week, the official “JIKJIN” music video debuts at #9 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“JIKJIN,” moreover, ranks as the chart’s #2 new entry. Only the “Kalaavathi” music video lands higher this week (#5 with 21.1 million).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “JIKJIN” garnered 15.3 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count drives a #31 debut on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.