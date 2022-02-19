in Music News

TREASURE’s “JIKJIN” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The video received 14.5 million views.

TREASURE - JIKJIN | YG Entertainment

It did not arrive until the latter half of the February 11-17 tracking period, but TREASURE’s “JIKJIN” still amassed an impressive amount of views on YouTube.

Credited with 14.5 million global views during the tracking week, the official “JIKJIN” music video debuts at #9 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“JIKJIN,” moreover, ranks as the chart’s #2 new entry. Only the “Kalaavathi” music video lands higher this week (#5 with 21.1 million).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “JIKJIN” garnered 15.3 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count drives a #31 debut on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

