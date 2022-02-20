Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Officially Rises To #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Kodak Black’s hit single “Super Gremlin” rises to the top of two Mediabase radio charts this week.

Up three places, “Super Gremlin” takes #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. It concurrently rises one spot to #1 on the urban listing.

— “Super Gremlin” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~4,931 spins it received during the February 13-19 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 839.

Latto’s “Big Energy,” which received ~4,880 spins (-1), holds at #2.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” declines two places to #3, Yung Bleu & Kehlani’s “Beautiful Lies” rises two spots to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #5.

— A play count of ~6,053 meanwhile earns “Super Gremlin” the leadership position at urban (+1,163).

Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B),” the recipient of 4,662 spins (-133), rises two places to #2.

“Beautiful Lies” ascends three spots to #3, Silk Sonic’s “Smoking Out The Window” drops three spots to #4, and Ari Lennox’s “Pressure” rises five places to #5.

— It is worth noting that Mediabase attributes “Super Gremlin” to Kodak Black featuring Syko Bob.