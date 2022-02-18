in TV News

Natalie Hemby, Carlie Hanson, Machine Gun Kelly & WILLOW Announced As “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performers

Three of this week’s “Corden” episodes will feature musical guests.

WILLOW and Machine Gun Kelly by MEENO | Press/publicity photo courtesy of Interscope Records

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air four original episodes this coming week, and three will feature musical performances.

According to new listings from CBS, Natalie Hemby will perform on the February 22 edition of the late-night talk show. Shaun White and Whitney Cummings will appear as that night’s discussion guests.

Carlie Hanson will take the stage on February 23, closing an episode that also features Dave Grohl and Hilary Duff.

Airing on February 24, the week’s final new episode will feature music from Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW. Nathan Chen and Will Arnett will chat with Corden earlier in the episode.

Complete, subject-to-change listings follow:

Monday, Feb. 21

Haley Bennett; Sam Richardson; stand-up comedy performance by Sam Morril (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Shaun White; Whitney Cummings; musical performance by Natalie Hemby (n)

*Wednesday, Feb. 23

Dave Grohl; Hilary Duff; musical performance by Carlie Hanson (n)

Thursday, Feb. 24

Nathan Chen; Will Arnett; musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly feat. Willow Smith (n)

Friday, Feb. 25

Dakota Johnson; Josh Gad; stand-up comedy performance by Jackie Kashian (OAD: 1/19/22)

carlie hansoncbshatalie hembyjames cordenmachine gun kellythe late late showwillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Big Time Rush, Tears For Fears, Avril Lavigne Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Performances