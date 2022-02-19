Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Justin Bieber is on the verge of scoring another pop radio #1.

With only one day remaining in the February 13-19 Mediabase tracking period, the artist’s “Ghost” holds a solid airplay lead. The track received 15,130 spins during the first six days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,660.

The count, more importantly, situates “Ghost” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” is presently #2 with 14,669 spins (+11.7%).

Although “abcdefu” is gaining ground at a slightly faster rate, it does not appear likely to dethrone “Ghost” on Saturday.

Bieber most recently topped the chart as part of his The Kid LAROI collaboration “STAY.” That song set a record for longest reign atop the pop chart.