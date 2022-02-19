in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

“Ghost” is set to earn #1 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber in Ghost | Video screen | Def Jam

Justin Bieber is on the verge of scoring another pop radio #1.

With only one day remaining in the February 13-19 Mediabase tracking period, the artist’s “Ghost” holds a solid airplay lead. The track received 15,130 spins during the first six days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,660.

The count, more importantly, situates “Ghost” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” is presently #2 with 14,669 spins (+11.7%).

Although “abcdefu” is gaining ground at a slightly faster rate, it does not appear likely to dethrone “Ghost” on Saturday.

Bieber most recently topped the chart as part of his The Kid LAROI collaboration “STAY.” That song set a record for longest reign atop the pop chart.

ghostJustin Bieber

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Natalie Hemby, Carlie Hanson, Machine Gun Kelly & WILLOW Announced As “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performers

Sydney Sweeney, Chloe Cherry, Maude Apatow, More Featured In First Look For February 20 “Euphoria” Episode