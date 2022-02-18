Big Time Rush, Tears For Fears, Avril Lavigne Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Performances

ABC just announced listings for this coming week’s array of “Good Morning America” episodes, and three will feature musical performances.

Big Time Rush will play the February 21 episode, bringing music to a broadcast that also features Deion Sanders, Apolo Ohno, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Gabby Bernstein.

The February 22 “GMA” will feature music from Tears For Fears in addition to interviews with Andy Serkis and “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Avril Lavigne will then perform on the February 25 episode, which coincides with the release of her “Love Sux” album. Robert Pattison and Zoe Kravitz will be that day’s interview guests.

Complete “GMA” listings follow (all are subject to change):

Monday, Feb. 21— Former NFL player and current college football coach Deion Sanders; Olympic speed skater and author Apolo Ohno (“Hard Pivot”); biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Lincoln”); author Gabby Bernstein (“Happy Days”); a performance from Big Time Rush

Tuesday, Feb. 22— Actor Andy Serkis (“The Batman”); “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie; a performance by Tears for Fears

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Actor Jeffrey Wright (“The Batman”); mixed-media artist and author Morgan Harper Nichols (“Peace is a Practice”)

Thursday, Feb. 24— Actor Paul Dano (“The Batman”); actress Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Feb. 25— Actors Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (“The Batman”); a performance by Avril Lavigne

Saturday, Feb. 26— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Binge This! with TV host Daryn Carp; Bonus Binge with “ABC News Live” anchor Linsey Davis (“How High is Heaven”)