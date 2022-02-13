in Music News

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Officially Scores #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Heat Waves” tops this week’s Hot AC chart.

Glass Animals by Meredith Truax | Press photo courtesy of Republic Records

As it cedes its pop radio throne, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” reaches the top spot at another radio format.

Indeed, the enduring smash rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The song received ~6,341 spins during the February 6-12 tracking week, besting last week’s sum by 322.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” the previous #1 song, drops to #2 this week. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” stays at #3 on the listing, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” rises one place to #4.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” meanwhile falls one spot to claim #5.

