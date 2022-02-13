in Music News

KoRn’s “Start The Healing” Rises To #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Start The Healing” takes over the #1 position at active rock.

KoRn - Start The Healing | Video screenshot | Concord Loma Vista/UMG

Active rock radio honors a new #1 song this week, as KoRn’s “Start The Healing” ascends into the pinnacle position on the Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Start The Healing” takes the throne from Three Days Grace’s “So Called Life.” The KoRn single received ~1,964 spins during the February 6-12 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 44 from last week’s count.

“So Called Life,” which received ~1,895 spins (-81), drops one spot to #2.

Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” holds at #3, as Bring Me The Horizon’s “DiE4u” climbs one place to #4. Foo Fighters’ “Love Dies Young” concurrently ticks up a spot to #5.

