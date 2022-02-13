Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Lil Nas X, who reached #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart with the Jack Harlow collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY” this past November, returns to the summit on this week’s listing.

Up two places, his “THATS WHAT I WANT” assumes the throne as pop radio’s most played song.

The track, which appears on his Grammy-nominated “MONTERO” album, received ~16,922 plays during the February 6-12 tracking period. The format-leading count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,145.

“THATS WHAT I WANT” marks the third career pop radio #1 for Lil Nas X, who previously ruled with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and the aforementioned “INDUSTRY BABY.”

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” rises two spots to #3, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” ascends three places to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” descends three spots to #5.