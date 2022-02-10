in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio; GAYLE’s “abcdefu” Trending Top 5

There will be some shakeups at the top of this week’s pop radio chart.

Lil Nas X - Thats what i want video screen | Columbia

Pop radio is set to crown a new number one this week, as Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” is trending for the pinnacle position on the Mediabase airplay chart.

“THATS WHAT I WANT” received 7,089 spins during the first three days of the February 6-12 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots the Lil Nas X single at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not feature an obvious threat from below, the song should have no trouble retaining its #1 ranking through the close of tracking.

— This week’s chart will also feature a new addition to the Top 5, as GAYLE’s “abcdefu” is headed for that region. The track is currently #5 on the building chart, and it too should have no trouble maintaining its position during the latter half of the week.

