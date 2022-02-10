Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Erupts As Most Added Song At Alternative, Active Rock & Triple A Radio

To say Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new single “Black Summer” attracted strong debut-week support at radio is to offer a dramatic understatement. The new single, which is the band’s first in a decade and a half with guitarist John Frusciante, earns the most added honor at alternative, active rock, and Triple A radio.

“Black Summer” won support from 62 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, while landing on playlists at 55 Mediabase-monitored active rock stations, and 18 Mediabase-monitored Triple A stations.

— With pickups from 23 stations, Machine Gun Kelly’s “emo girl (featuring WILLOW)” takes second place at alternative. Rex Orange County’s “Keep It Up” follows in third with 22 pickups.

— Halestorm’s “The Steeple,” a new playlist selection for 27 active rock stations, ranks as that format’s runner-up. A Day To Remember’s “Re-Entry (featuring Mark Hoppus)” and Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” tie for third place with 10 adds.

— Lucy Dacus’ “Kissing Lessons” takes second place at Triple A with 10 adds, and the aforementioned “Keep It Up” takes third with 8 pickups.