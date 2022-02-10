in Music News

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “Joker and the Queen” Scores Big Radio Launch

Numerous stations will be playing the song every hour.

The Joker and the Queen Cover | Atlantic Records

Friends, collaborators, and fellow music superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have joined forces for a new version of the former’s “Joker and the Queen.” The remix is, unsurprisingly, receiving ample attention across all media.

That includes mainstream radio, where “Joker and the Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” is going for immediate airplay.

The first playlist adds will be reported across February 14-15 (its “impact dates”), but many stations have no interest in waiting to them. iHeartMedia stations, for example, announced plans to play the song every hour in celebration of its release late Thursday.

The original version of “The Joker and the Queen” launched as part of Ed Sheeran’s “=” album.

ed sheeranTaylor Swiftthe joker and the queen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

