Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “Joker and the Queen” Scores Big Radio Launch

Friends, collaborators, and fellow music superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have joined forces for a new version of the former’s “Joker and the Queen.” The remix is, unsurprisingly, receiving ample attention across all media.

That includes mainstream radio, where “Joker and the Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” is going for immediate airplay.

The first playlist adds will be reported across February 14-15 (its “impact dates”), but many stations have no interest in waiting to them. iHeartMedia stations, for example, announced plans to play the song every hour in celebration of its release late Thursday.

The original version of “The Joker and the Queen” launched as part of Ed Sheeran’s “=” album.