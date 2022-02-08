Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Altego, Britney Spears & Ginuwine’s “Toxic Pony” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new entries this week, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” and Britney Spears & Ginuwine’s “Toxic Pony” all secure Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Enemy” enters this week’s Top 40 at #34. The reigning alternative radio #1 received 1,000 pop radio plays during the January 30-February 5 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 634.

Up five places, “The Motto” joins the chart at #37. The dance radio #1 posted a pop radio play count of 931 during the tracking period (+491).

Played 785 times this week (+360), “Toxic Pony” rises four places to make its chart debut at #39.