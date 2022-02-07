in Music News

The Chainsmokers’ “High” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“High” tops a second consecutive Hot AC add board.

Drew of The Chainsmokers in High - Video screenshot | Columbia

For the second consecutive week, The Chainsmokers’ “High” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

“High” landed at another 23 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, enough for a repeat at #1 on the Mediabase add board.

Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s “Let Somebody Go,” a new playlist option for 18 stations, takes second on the add board.

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” follows in third place with 12 pickups, and an add count of 11 slots the Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in fourth.

With 10 adds each, Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” and Jaymes Young’s “Infinity” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” (9 adds, 7th-most), Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” (8 adds, 8th-most), GAYLE’s “abcdefu” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie), and The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” (7 adds, 9th-most, tie).

