in Music News

Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Anitta single tops this week’s add board.

Anitta - Boys Don't Cry video | Warner Records

Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” received a considerable amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by another 45 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Boys Don’t Cry” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” a new playlist selection for 35 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” follows in third with 31 pickups, and an add count of 30 slots Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” in fourth place.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” now backed by Island and Republic, takes fifth place with 15 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Encanto Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (13 adds, 6th-most), The Chainsmokers’ “High” (12 adds, 7th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Latto’s “Big Energy” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Walters’ “I Love You So” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie).

anittaboys don't cry

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Altego, Britney Spears & Ginuwine’s “Toxic Pony” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio