Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” received a considerable amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by another 45 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Boys Don’t Cry” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” a new playlist selection for 35 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” follows in third with 31 pickups, and an add count of 30 slots Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” in fourth place.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” now backed by Island and Republic, takes fifth place with 15 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Encanto Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (13 adds, 6th-most), The Chainsmokers’ “High” (12 adds, 7th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Latto’s “Big Energy” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Walters’ “I Love You So” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie).