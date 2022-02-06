Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” continues its run as the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 6,260 times during the January 30-February 5 tracking period, “Shivers” secures a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 77, but it keeps “Shivers” ahead of the competition.

Credited with 6,019 spins (+179), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” jumps three spots to #2.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” rises one place to #3, and Adele’s “Easy On Me” declines two positions to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” also falls two spots, in its case dropping from #3 to #5.