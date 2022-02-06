in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Shivers” stays atop the Hot AC chart.

Ed Sheeran in Shivers | Video screen | Atlantic

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” continues its run as the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 6,260 times during the January 30-February 5 tracking period, “Shivers” secures a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 77, but it keeps “Shivers” ahead of the competition.

Credited with 6,019 spins (+179), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” jumps three spots to #2.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” rises one place to #3, and Adele’s “Easy On Me” declines two positions to #4.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” also falls two spots, in its case dropping from #3 to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

