Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Makes Top 5

Continuing to demonstrate incredibly rare longevity, Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Heat Waves” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Need To Know.”

Celebrating its second total week at #1, “Heat Waves” received ~16,854 spins during the January 30-February 5 tracking period. This week’s count falls 444 plays short of last week’s mark but still ranks as the format’s greatest sum.

First released in the summer of 2020, “Heat Waves” emerged as a solid pop radio performer in 2021. It nonetheless began to stall at the format by mid-year, before exiting the Mediabase chart due to recurrent rules in the summer. Buzz persisted, however, and the song eventually received enough airplay to qualify for a return to the chart. It ended up not only reaching #1, but securing a multi-week reign.

“Need To Know” takes #2 this week, while Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” rises two places to #3. Adele’s “Easy On Me” falls one level to #4, and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” jumps two spots to #5.