Doja Cat’s “Woman” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop & Rhythmic Radio; SZA’s “I Hate U” Also Goes Top 15 At Rhythmic

“Woman” makes gains at Doja Cat’s two core radio formats.

Doja Cat’s “Woman” reaches the Top 15 on two different Mediabase airplay charts this week.

The song rises two spots to #14 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart, while climbing four spots to the same #14 ranking on the rhythmic listing.

“Woman” received 7,160 pop spins during the January 30-October 5 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by a healthy 1,257 spins. Doja Cat’s single concurrently received 2,469 rhythmic spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 304.

— “Woman” is the only new addition to the Top 15 at pop radio, while ranking as one of two new Top 15 members at rhythmic. SZA’s “I Hate U” also goes Top 15 at rhythmic, rising four places to a new high of #13.

