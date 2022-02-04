in TV News

Jennifer Lopez Appears For Interview, Performs With Maluma On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Before embarking on a production hiatus to accommodate NBC’s Olympics coverage, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs a noteworthy original episode.

Airing Friday night, the new broadcast features Jennifer Lopez as its lead guest.

An in-studio visitor, Lopez participates in an interview and game of “Wedding, Set Go,” with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage with Maluma for a performance.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features a remote chat with Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Prior to Friday night’s airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: (l-r) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez (right) and Maluma (left) perform on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez (right) and Maluma (left) perform on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Lopez and host Jimmy Fallon play during ÒWedding, Set, Go!Ó on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1598 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

