Jennifer Lopez Appears For Interview, Performs With Maluma On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1598 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez (right) and Maluma (left) perform on Friday, February 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
Before embarking on a production hiatus to accommodate NBC’s Olympics coverage, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs a noteworthy original episode.
Airing Friday night, the new broadcast features Jennifer Lopez as its lead guest.
An in-studio visitor, Lopez participates in an interview and game of “Wedding, Set Go,” with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage with Maluma for a performance.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features a remote chat with Steph and Ayesha Curry.
Prior to Friday night’s airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
