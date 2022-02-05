in Music News, New Music

Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be” Scores Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay From Several Key Stations

“she’s all i wanna be” attracted opening day interest.

Tate McRae’s eagerly anticipated new single “she’s all i wanna be” launched Friday, and pop radio stations were ready to show their support.

According to Mediabase, SiriusXM Hits 1 and SiriusXM Venus had played the song 10 and 8 times, respectively, by the end of February 4. Other immediate supporters included Y100 Miami (3 spins), 99.7 NOW San Francisco (3 spins), Live 95.5 Portland (3 spins), 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles (2 spins), 95.9 KISS Green Bay (2 spins), and WiLD 94.9 San Francisco (2 spins).

McRae’s first new song release of 2022 “she’s all i wanna be” will officially impact pop radio in conjunction with this Tuesday’s add board.

In terms of official singles, it serves as the follow-up to McRae’s Top 20 pop radio hit “working (with Khalid).”

