Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem? (featuring Lil Baby)” is making an unsurprisingly strong opening day statement on the US iTunes store.

The song, which launched late Thursday/early Friday, rocketed to #1 on the store’s all-genre song sales chart shortly after release. It remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:25AM ET Friday.

“Do We Have A Problem?” seized the throne from the megahit “Encanto” single “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

In addition to sharing the audio, Minaj released a 9-minute cinematic music video for the new single. Said video follows: