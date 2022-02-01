The Chainsmokers’ “High” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement at the hot adult contemporary format, The Chainsmokers’ “High” ranks as this week’s most added song at pop radio.

The new single won support from a whopping 159 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 34 stations, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

An add count of 27 positions Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” in third place, and Tiesto & Ava Max’s dance radio #1 takes fourth on the pop add board with 25 pickups.

The “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a new playlist selection for 23 stations, follows in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” (22 adds, 6th-most), Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (13 adds, 9th-most), SZA’s “I Hate U” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), Latto’s “Big Energy” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).