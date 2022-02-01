in Music News

The Chainsmokers’ “High” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“High” receives a tidal wave of opening week support.

Drew of The Chainsmokers in High - Video screenshot | Columbia

Mirroring its achievement at the hot adult contemporary format, The Chainsmokers’ “High” ranks as this week’s most added song at pop radio.

The new single won support from a whopping 159 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 34 stations, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

An add count of 27 positions Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” in third place, and Tiesto & Ava Max’s dance radio #1 takes fourth on the pop add board with 25 pickups.

The “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a new playlist selection for 23 stations, follows in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” (22 adds, 6th-most), Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (13 adds, 9th-most), SZA’s “I Hate U” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), Latto’s “Big Energy” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

