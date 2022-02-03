Dua Lipa Makes In-Studio Appearance On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dua Lipa during Thursday's February 3, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Thursday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features an appearance by Dua Lipa.
The global music sensation appears as an in-studio guest on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show.” The episode additionally features an appearance by Evie Colbert, as well as a performance by 2 Chain.
Set to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, Thursday’s “Late Show” will be the last original before the program embarks on a brief production hiatus.
Prior to Thursday night’s airing, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping. Those “first look” images follow.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dua Lipa during Thursday’s February 3, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Evie Colbert during Thursday’s February 3, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
