Anitta Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The Brazilian artist appears in-studio on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1595 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Anitta during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 31, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Fresh off the release of her new single “Boys Don’t Cry,” international music sensation Anitta makes a high-profile television appearance.

The Brazilian artist appears in-studio on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to chatting with host Jimmy Fallon, Anitta closes the show with a musical performance. The broadcast also features a remote interview with Peyton Manning, an in-person interview with Roots member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and a new edition of Puppy Predictors for this year’s Super Bowl.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1595 — Pictured: Musical guest Anitta performs on Monday, January 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1595 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Anitta during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

