Anitta Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1595 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Anitta during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 31, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Fresh off the release of her new single “Boys Don’t Cry,” international music sensation Anitta makes a high-profile television appearance.
The Brazilian artist appears in-studio on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
In addition to chatting with host Jimmy Fallon, Anitta closes the show with a musical performance. The broadcast also features a remote interview with Peyton Manning, an in-person interview with Roots member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and a new edition of Puppy Predictors for this year’s Super Bowl.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
