Latto Remains #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

As her breakthrough hit “Big Energy” continues to resonate, Latto retains her spot atop the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The artist spends a second week at #1 on the listing, which ranks the top songs who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on Billboard’s key song or album charts. Like the Artist 100, which does not make such an exception, the chart ranks artists based on activity from factors like song consumption and album sales.

This week’s Top 5 also includes CKay (#2, =), Teddy Swims (#3, re-entry), iann dior (#4, +44), and Zach Bryan (#5, new). As is clear from that breakdown, Bryan ranks as this week’s top debuting artist.

— The aforementioned “Big Energy” appears at #39 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, down one place from its #38 peak.