in Music News

Latto Remains #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Latto spends a second week atop the Billboard chart.

Latto rocks Savage x Fenty in January Instagram selfie | Via @latto777

As her breakthrough hit “Big Energy” continues to resonate, Latto retains her spot atop the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The artist spends a second week at #1 on the listing, which ranks the top songs who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on Billboard’s key song or album charts. Like the Artist 100, which does not make such an exception, the chart ranks artists based on activity from factors like song consumption and album sales.

This week’s Top 5 also includes CKay (#2, =), Teddy Swims (#3, re-entry), iann dior (#4, +44), and Zach Bryan (#5, new). As is clear from that breakdown, Bryan ranks as this week’s top debuting artist.

— The aforementioned “Big Energy” appears at #39 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, down one place from its #38 peak.

big energylatto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Anitta Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song