Avril Lavigne & Blackbear’s “Love It When You Hate Me,” Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” Officially Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Love It When You Hate Me” and “Record Player” debut on the pop chart.

Avril Lavigne - Love It When You Hate Me lyric video | DTA / Elektra

Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” and Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Love It When You Hate Me” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 582 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, which represents a week-over-week gain of 267 plays.

“Record Player” concurrently arrives at #39 on this week’s chart, besting last week’s position by seven places. The alternative radio crossover received 505 spins during the tracking period, besting last weeks’ sum by 239.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

