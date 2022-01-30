Avril Lavigne & Blackbear’s “Love It When You Hate Me,” Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” Officially Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” and Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Love It When You Hate Me” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 582 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, which represents a week-over-week gain of 267 plays.
“Record Player” concurrently arrives at #39 on this week’s chart, besting last week’s position by seven places. The alternative radio crossover received 505 spins during the tracking period, besting last weeks’ sum by 239.
