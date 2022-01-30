in Music News

Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Officially Enters Top 5 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Wild Side” reaches a new high on the rhythmic chart.

Normani and Cardi B - Wild Side video screen | RCA

Epitomizing the idea of an enduring hit, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” reaches a new peak on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Wild Side” grabs #5 on the listing. The collaboration received ~4,404 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 117 plays.

In a testament to its staying power, “Wild Side” secures this Top 5 position more than six months after its initial release.

The song also remains a factor at the urban format, where it hit #1 this past fall. “Wild Side” holds at #4 — with a week-over-week spin gain — on this week’s urban chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

