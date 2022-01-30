Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Officially Enters Top 5 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Epitomizing the idea of an enduring hit, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” reaches a new peak on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Wild Side” grabs #5 on the listing. The collaboration received ~4,404 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 117 plays.

In a testament to its staying power, “Wild Side” secures this Top 5 position more than six months after its initial release.

The song also remains a factor at the urban format, where it hit #1 this past fall. “Wild Side” holds at #4 — with a week-over-week spin gain — on this week’s urban chart.